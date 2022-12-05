Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

We know about popcorn!

Marcia is a Special Education Teacher at GCMS and Alan is a retired Champaign Firefighter. The Kettle Korn Stop started as a fundraiser for youth wrestling in Paxton. Started just doing fairs and festivals and had people knocking at our house during the winter asking for kettle corn so we decided to open a store. They are really amazed that our premium flavors were designed, and handcrafted by Marcia

We are a speciality shop. Our name says it all Mom & Pop’s. We give the small, hometown service that you would expect with that name. We have catered birthday parties, baby and bridal showers, many weddings, office parties and even celebrations of life. We can create flavors that no one expects such as lemon or mint popcorn mixes.

Our specialty flavors are different. Our store is old time themed and the local one is modern.

It is our holiday season so we will have extended hours and open seven days a week from Black Friday to Christmas. Then, we will go back to being open Tuesday-Friday and Saturday. Santa Claus will be in the store Saturday, December 17th from 1:00 to 3:00pm.

Alan & Marcia Meyer

Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop

119 S. Market St.

Paxton, Il 60957