Champaign, IL (WCIA) It’s the age old question families ask every night. What’s for dinner? Today’s cikitchen sponsor Modern Family Dinners will help you with the answer. Owner Allie Weber shares more with ciLiving viewers.

Modern Family Dinners offers Fully Prepared, Ready to Heat Meals. Not just groceries and recipe cards. MFD is locally owned. I provide new options weekly! Everything is prepared by me and my experienced help to provide the highest of quality!

There are 21 meals every week! Let Modern Family Dinners help you out! We offer several sizes and refrigerated and frozen options!

New menu weekly, lot of options. Everything has already been properly cooked, simply follow the reheat instructions! I use fresh whole food just like in a home kitchen!

Modern Family Dinners has been in business for 3 years this past July. This November will be our 1 year Anniversary of the Champaign Store! Over 20,000 orders have been fulfilled/roughly 50,000 family size meals prepared!

Modern Family Dinners is available across central Illinois:

109 N. Long Street – Billing

3302 Mission Drive, Champaign, IL 61822

207 N. 4th Street, Effingham, IL 62401

641 W. 6th Street, Neoga, IL 62447