At HART, they strive to educate people on how to properly care for animals. Offer assistance in that care, while promoting spay/neuter.

Moana was born at HART on 5/3/23 less than 24 hours after her parents arrived at HART, having been abandoned by their owners. Mom and dad were not in good shape, starving. So happy we were able to have them at HART before the puppies were born. Moana was one of 9! Puppies. 8 (including Moana) are currently available. Puppy Maui was adopted. Super playful. Fun! Mom and dad are hound and cattle dog mixes.

Coupon Books from Treasured Roots Flowers, Gift & Garden. Proceeds from the sale go to HART. Only $10. (Will have one with me). Pick up at Treasured Roots in Hoopeston.

Farmers Market- Hoopeston Tractor Supply 9-4 Saturday, 8/19/23

Steak dinner- Hoopeston Kirby Foods. 9/8. Check our Facebook and Instagram for more details closet to the event

Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team HART

217-283-0779

901 W Main St

Hoopeston, IL 60942

http://hartshelter.org