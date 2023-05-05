Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Whether planning fun fiestas or celebrating Cinco solo, it may be time to trade in traditional Cinco de Mayo cuisine, like tacos and guacamole, for more unique dishes with a modern twist. Great meals start with quality ingredients, so Chef Mia has partnered with Fresh Del Monte and Mann Packing Co. to share how to use their amazing produce in a variety of Cinco de Mayo dishes.

Specifically, she’ll be making/showcasing their easy-to-make, Puebla-inspired Fresh Chalupas recipe made with a creamy tomatillo salsa using Del Monte Fresh Avocados and topped with a tangy lime Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw. She can also provide tips/tricks on how to best prepare, store, ripen and enjoy fresh produce (specifically avocados) as we kick off spring and head into summertime.

Chef Mia Castro has a ton of cooking experience. Originally a Puerto Rico native, Mia currently works as a full-time private chef in NYC. Previously, she has worked for established chefs such as Wolfgang Puck, Thomas Keller and Jose Andres. At 23, she competed on Food Network’s Chopped and later on Beat Bobby Flay. At 28, was invited to compete on FOX’s hit show, Hell’s Kitchen, hosted by Gordon Ramsay and since then, has also hosted Ramsay in 10. She also has three degrees from the Culinary Institute of America.

Fresh Del Monte offers a few unique produce products that seperate them amongst competitors.

First, Fresh Del Monte is the sole creater of the Del Monte®️ Pinkglow®️ Pineapple – great for parties and Cinco celebrations as pineapple salsa, drinks like Agua Fresca, etc. These exclusive pineapples are pink inside and uniquely harvested by Fresh Del Monte. They are juicier and sweeter in taste compared to traditional pineapples. Pinkglow®️ Pineapples can brighten up any dish and are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Secondly, Fresh Del Monte recently developed Goodvocado®️, an inclusive pack featuring avocado sizes, for all occasions and perfect for Cinco de Mayo. Convenient and versatile, Goodvocado®️ avocados are perfect whether you’re planning for a single-serving meal or a large shareable one. They lessen the possibility of leftovers and help reduce consumer food waste, but also allow consumers to customize their use of avocados and discover new ways to incorporate avocados into everyday cuisine.

We’d recommend highlighting Fresh Del Monte’s avocados being Cinco de Mayo is only a few days away!

There are numerous ways to enjoy and incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables to make healthier and unique dishes this Cinco de Mayo. These Fresh Chalupas are sure to leave clean plates and full tummies at the dinner table!