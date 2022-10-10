Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mister Manners, Thomas Farley, breaks down why more and more restaurants are charging additional fees. Some go to the kitchen staff; others go to the restaurant to over inflationary costs. Rarely do they go to the server.

•Show some understanding for the restaurant industry, which all-but shut down during the pandemic and which is struggling with high food prices and a labor shortage to bring us the meals we love.

•Keep an eye on your credit card receipt, as you are not expected to take the fees into consideration when tipping. Tip only on the base amount…not with the fees included.

•Do not scrimp on the tip or blame the server for a fee that has nothing to do with them.