Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Arianna has formed a platfrom called Taking Up Space. It spreads a message that she feels extremely passionate about. She believes that young girls and women should never be afraid to Take Up Space in areas that they traditionally may not be accepted in. You can see all the wonderful things she has done on her instgram OfficialTakingUpSpace.

She has went to area classrooms and read a book to the students about how they can be strong in their beliefs while remaining kind. She has most recently developed a national scholarship with the help of bold.org to help encourage young women who are in programs or areas of study that are mostly male dominated. She also believes in community service. At Christmas she donated over 200 items to the Children’s Hospital in Peoria, and with the help of friends and family she was able to donate 30 Easter baskets at Easter to them as well.

Arianna is extremely excited.for the opportunity to compete at Illinois Teen USA May 28th-30th in Bloomington, IL at Braden Auditorium. This opportunity has given her the platform to be able to advocate, and be a mentor to young girls within central Illinois. She is hoping to continue her work across the state of Illinois and hopefully at a national level with the USA organization.

People can watch Arianna compete live May 28th at 730 pm for the preliminary competition or May 30th at 2 pm for finals. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com. if you are unable to catch her live it will be live streamed during those hours on pageantvision.com.