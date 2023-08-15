Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) is a trade school that offers hands-on training and classroom time in a variety of fields, including allied health, mechanical trades, cosmetology, and truck driving. Its programs are designed to prepare students for entry-level careers in their chosen field.

One of the things that sets MTI apart from other trade schools is its flexible hours. MTI offers both day and evening classes, so students can find a schedule that works for them. MTI also offers online courses for students who need more flexibility.

In addition to its flexible hours, MTI also offers a variety of financial aid options, including the Mike Rowe Scholarship and Grant. The Mike Rowe Scholarship is a full scholarship that is awarded to students who are pursuing a career in the skilled trades. The Mike Rowe Grant is a partial scholarship that is awarded to students who are pursuing a career in the skilled trades and who have financial need.

If you are looking for a hands-on trade school with flexible hours and financial aid options, Midwest Technical Institute is a great option. MTI has been training students for successful careers in the skilled trades for over 25 years.

To learn more about Midwest Technical Institute or to schedule a tour, please visit their website: www.midwesttech.edu.