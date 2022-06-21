Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian caught up with the team at Midwest Scuba Center on what they’re doing to make Illinois a scuba diving destination. We meet the owner, Alex Gentner, on how is passion is fueling his career!

Midwest Scuba Center provides Scuba Diving. Water sports swim gear, boaters and want outdoor enthusiasts & water sports to the Urbana, IL area.

We are a 5 Star SDI and PADI dive center offering a multitude of certification courses. We provide customers with quality products, services, and experiences.