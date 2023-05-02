Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s almost Cinco de Mayo so we are celebrating by making a Mexican Cornbread Salad with our guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

We discuss the creator of Jiffy Baking Mix, Mabel White Holmes, and her ties to Central Illinois (she was born in Mattoon, Illinois). Jiffy Baking Mix was introduced during the Great Depression, and the original Chelsea Milling Company, makers of Jiffy mixes, has expanded and is still going strong.

Mexican Cornbread Salad

Ingredients

1 box Jiffy cornbread mix

1 egg

1/3 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon chili powder or jalapeno powder (optional)

1 envelope buttermilk Ranch salad dressing mix

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup milk

1 small head romaine lettuce, chopped

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1 can seasoned black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can Mexicorn, drained

1-2 avocados, diced

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

6 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

5 green onions, chopped

Directions

In a medium size bowl, combine cornbread mix, beaten egg, and milk. Bake according to directions on the box and let cool. Crumble after cooling. Set aside.

In a small bowl, combine salad dressing mix, mayo, and milk. Cover bowl and refrigerate to thicken.

Layer a large bowl with crumbled cornbread, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, corn, avocado, cheese, bacon, and green onions.

Cover salad bowl, and chill at least two hours.

Mix in the Ranch dressing before serving.

