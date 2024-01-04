CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — January is National Mentoring Month and today we have a guest who is a mentor in my life: my father, Dan Frost. He also has a key role in the lives of some of our Nation’s leaders. Dan Frost is a Senior Associate with the International Foundation in Washington, DC where has a unique position that carries an impact across this Nation: He’s a mentor to Members of Congress and their staff.

Dan joined us here at the station to talk about what he does. This is a conversation between my father and I regarding the work that he does in Washington, DC:

RYAN:

“I think what you do is really interesting because a lot of times people look at mentoring as something you do with children or something that you do with students, but you’re actually a mentor to leaders of this nation.”

DAN:

“It is a unique position. My wife Lori and I have been doing it for 23 years and we have the rare privilege of being invited into the private lives of very public people and through those relationships that are formed. It’s in a ministry capacity, and we come alongside these [people]. They’re just like regular people like you and me. They have all the same issues of marriage and children and finances and they need somebody that can walk them through that who they can trust. And so I get to do that. In a sense, it is a mentoring position.”

RYAN:

“So I got to say, these folks probably don’t have a lot of people that they can confide in. And so that I’m assuming that the trust that you have with them is pretty significant. How did you build that?”

DAN:

“Well, it takes time. You know, you have to build trust in everything, even in a relationship. I think a big part of mentoring is to build that trust between you and the mentee. And that’s happened by word of mouth when one trusted person introduces me to another Member of Congress and says, You can trust this guy. [They know that] what you talk about won’t show up on the evening news.”

RYAN:

“Yes, I understand it. It’s it’s one of those places where if you’re in the news, that might not be a good thing. I know there’s a Member of Congress that went through something very significant — Congressman Don Young from Alaska. He recently passed away, but you had a voice in his life.

Dan Frost with Congressman Don Young from Alaska

DAN:

“Yeah. Don was one of the oldest members in Congress at the time. In fact, he came into the administration back with Nixon and had been a congressman ever since. We both came down with prostate cancer. And all of a sudden we were in a club that nobody wants to join, but we were in it and we were able to have this dialog about things both spiritually, physically, ‘treatmentally’, and we really built a bond and a friendship through that. And I think in mentoring, one of the things you try to do is to find common ground. You can just spew out information but that’s all it is. But if you have a relationship and you build that, then you find those contact points, much more of what you do is going to be received.”

RYAN:

“Another member of Congress that actually ties you back here to central Illinois is another member who passed not too long ago. Congressman Tim Johnson — you guys were also very close.”

DAN:

Tim was a very good friend. I had the privilege of officiating at his funeral. Sadly, he did pass away with over a year ago, but we used to get together for dinner every Tuesday night up on The Hill when they were in session. And Tim became a good friend. Tim was a Republican and he invited a good friend of his, which was a Democrat, and the three of us would have dinner every Tuesday night and we’d talk a little bit about sports, we’d talk a little about politics — I’d stay out of that part of it — and then I would do my ‘mentoring’ piece, which was usually sharing a thought that centered around the life and the principles of Jesus.

RYAN:

“Now, there’s two things that you said there. One is that Tim was obviously Republican, but you guys would meet with a fellow Democrat in Congress. And you mentioned that that it it’s sports and and other things that you would talk about. So you need you to tell me, is this is a non-partisan thing?

DAN:

Yes.

RYAN:

But it’s also you’re not a lobbyist? You’re not trying to convince them to vote a certain way?

DAN:

“I would say the closest explanation would be I’m a spiritual advisor, I just come alongside these guys. Like I said, there’s a great need for this. And to me, it doesn’t matter if they’re Democrat or Republican, independent, whatever. I think we all have basic needs and if I can meet those, all the better.

RYAN:

“For the folks here in central Illinois that maybe haven’t been to D.C. or we typically just see what’s out there in the news, what is it that you’d like to share based on your experience on The Hill having interacted with these people for decades?”

DAN:

“Well, if I can go from personal experience, when I first heard about what I was going to be doing in Washington, D.C., I thought I was going to be working with just a bunch of, you know, people that didn’t have a lot of good news. And what I found out was, there’s some great people out there. They’re trying to do a good job on both sides of the aisle. And, you know, hopefully I play a part in that and that my mentoring impacts them, [and ultimately] impacts the nation.”

If you would like to connect with Dan and find out more about his work in Washington, DC you can contact him at dfrost1818@gmail.com