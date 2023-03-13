Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Two Roads Wellness Clinic has multiple convenient locations in Danville, Champaign, and Mahomet. We are dedicated to comprehensive mental health and primary care services.

Our breadth of services includes individual, family, child/adolescent and marriage counseling for a wide variety of presenting concerns, as well as community outreach services, primary care, medication management for both mental and physical health, physical therapy, nutritional support and supplementation, GeneSight testing, emotional support animals, trauma-focused therapy, massage therapy, and more.

Help is just one phone call or email away.

Two Roads Wellness Clinic began in 2015 with 4 therapists and a vision of integrative, whole-person mental health support. It has since grown to include 4 locations across 2 counties and offers primary care services, a vast array of mental health treatments such as EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), expressive arts therapy, family therapy, medication management, massage services, GeneSight testing, genetic nutritional counseling, physical therapy, life coaching, community education and outreach, and more.