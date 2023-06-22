Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for some razzle dazzle rope jumping! The Rope Warrior might not be from another planet, but his rope-jumping feats are out of this world.

Three shows! 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

David Fisher, aka the Rope Warrior, is the current Guinness World Record holder for the most “Rump Jumps” in one minute. His repertoire includes power jumping (the rope passes under his feet up to four times per jump); jumping rope while sitting and lying on the floor (rump jumps); rope-jumping versions of practically any dance step; dribbling a ball with his feet while jumping rope; and jumping rope while encased in a human-sized balloon (kids: don’t try this at home) — all to a background of pulsating, contemporary music. His rope speed has been clocked at over 100 mph!