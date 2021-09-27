Meet the Lincoln Trail Elementary students behind P&J glass

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Preston Mara (8) and Josh Oliger (9) of P&J Glass. The two Lincoln Trail Elementary students are becoming well known in the community for their fused glass creations.







More from P&J Glass:

We are best friends who decided to create fused glass dishes, sun catchers, coasters, and flower plant sticks. We are starting a business which will be known as P & J glass. Preston is 8 years old and Josh is 9 (grandma says we have more energy and creativity than her)! Each piece is fused glass (Hand cut glass (both Preston and Josh cut their own glass to fuse making it one of a kind as no 2 are the same. Total process takes approx., 12+ hrs.) created exclusive for you or a gift. Each one makes you smile with joy filled hearts. Each piece is a unique one of kind creation by P&J. Of course, we price these so they will sell quick, hurry and pm grandma if you want one. She said she is willing to bill and ship quick. We are so excited to launch our business on Facebook and encourage all of you to share our page. Special thank you to our parents and Grandma Diana. Also, a shout out to Jo – Victorian House in Mahomet for her support and encouragement





To shop P&J glass, as well as stay up to date on future shows and events, you can join their Facebook page HERE.