Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carter Elliott and Greg Waddell are the duo behind Sleepers Media, where they talk all things college basketball in the state of Michigan and beyond. They join us today on ciLiving.

As a Spartan alum (Greg) and an MSU super-fan (Carter), they have partnered with The Field of 68 Media Network to provide Michigan State fans with the kind of coverage that you can’t get anywhere else.