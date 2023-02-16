Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Nick and Russ Taylor were raised in Mahomet and have 50 years of experience as real estate agents. They know the community and they have sold thousands of homes and worked with thousands of families.

Nick and Russ help layout different options for their clients and guide them through the process of buying and selling. There are so many things that can go wrong when it comes to buying and selling a home and their job is to make sure buying and selling a home is an enjoyable, stressfree process.

As of January 2023, Nick and Russ opened Taylor Realty Associates, an independently owned and managed real estate office. This transition has come full circle, since they started as Taylor Realty 50 years ago.

We build relationships. Since Nick and Russ have been in the business for so many years they have been able to work with clients long term, selling 3-5 homes for some families and working with many different generations. They lead by example and have a team of long term staff and agents that have been with them for many years.

Taylor Realty Associates

116 S Lombard, Mahomet, IL 61853

http://www.taylor-realty.com