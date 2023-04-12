Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Otis Williams:

I am running the 5K and 10K at the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 2023!

I am 74 years old. I ran/walked the 5K, 10K and the 8K in 2022. And I have signed up for the 5K and the 10K this year. I run/walk for health reasons, even with arthritics in my joints. I volunteer at the Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center (UNCC). So, I also run/walk to raise funds for kids at UNCC, to support their After-School Program, their Reading Assistance Program, their Summer Program, and their Career Program for high school students. I don’t just run/walk races, I also volunteer during the Race Weekend, and I encourage other persons to do so. Before I started running/walking, I weighed 230 pounds! And my A1C ballooned to 7.3! My weight now is 205, and my A1C has dropped about 0.5 points, and ranges between 5.2 and 5.7. I manage my blood sugar by managing macro and micro nutrients, adhering to a daily caloric goal, and through exercise, a big part of which is preparing for races. To summarize, being a part of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend allows me 1) to raise funds for Ater-School Programs for kids, many of whom come from low-income and single parent families, and 2) to improve and maintain my personal health and fitness, including reducing stress.

Support Otis and his fundraising efforts!