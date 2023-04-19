Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jaylen Patel has a unique story in how he’s preparing for this year’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. In addition to running the half marathon, he is cycling, along with 20 other classmates, from New York City to San Francisco this upcoming summer to raise 100k+ for cancer research. All in an effort to continue spreading his message and positively impacting the Champaign-Urbana community. To support Jaylen and his mission, head to the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend Website.