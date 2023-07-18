Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)

Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team, affectionately known as HART, and their delightful resident, Beyonce, a tortoiseshell cat joins us today. HART is a dedicated animal rescue organization in Hoopeston, IL, specializing in rescuing dogs and cats, with a mission to find loving forever homes for every animal that comes their way.

Volunteer Coordinator, Amy Buttram, and Sara Rhodes, Beyonce’s foster parent, were present to share Beyonce’s heartwarming story and shed light on HART’s compassionate efforts.

Beyonce, the star of the show, is a special stray kitty who found her way to HART in March 2022. Now approximately 2.5 years old, Beyonce is a fluffy sweetheart with a love for snacks and affection.

Amy, as the coordinator and social media guru, emphasized the importance of volunteers and community support for their cause. From physically demanding tasks like cleaning kennels and caring for the animals to spreading the word on social media, every form of help is welcomed and valued.

As a volunteer-driven facility, HART relies on generous donations to cover the expenses for veterinary care, food, and supplies.

During the segment, Amy also excitedly shared news about their upcoming events. HART is organizing their First Annual Golf Outing at Hubbard Trail Country Club on Saturday, July 22nd. The event promises a round of golf, golf cart, light lunch, DJ entertainment, and a silent auction. The silent auction includes a beautiful quilted wall hanging made by former Hoopeston resident, Katherine Willfong. Tickets for the drawing are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.

If you are interested in adopting Beyonce or participating in the Golf Outing, visit HART’s website at hartshelter.org. By supporting HART, you can make a significant difference in the lives of animals like Beyonce, helping them find their furever families and providing them with the love and care they deserve.

To reach Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team HART dial 217-283-077 of visit 901 W Main St, Hoopeston, IL 60942.