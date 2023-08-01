Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Bailey Bonham, 2023 Little Miss of America, shares more about her platform and what it means to her to represent central Illinois as the new Little Miss of America.

Bailey was the 2021 Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen (how she got started in pageants), 2022 Little Miss of Illinois and now your 2023 Little Miss of America.

In her spare time Bailey enjoys playing basketball, softball and will be playing the trumpet in the fall.

As a national title holder for American Pageants, she will be focusing on bringing awareness to the importance of food pantries. Their national platform is Special Olympics, so she plans on volunteering at a variety of Special Olympics events and the Polar Plunge.

She also wants to host a food drive and first responder appreciation day by delivering goodies.

She really wants to volunteer her time so if anyone has an event they need help with she would love to be asked!

EXTRA NOTES: Bailey, ” One question that the judges asked me was, “Why do you want to be Little Miss of America” and my answer was simple, I wanted to be Little Miss of America to bring awareness to the importance of food pantries and become a role model for young kids and kids my age. I want to show kids that we can volunteer and help in our communities too.

Bailey will be traveling around the state of Illinois visiting pageants, participating in parades and will be traveling around the United States during the next twelve months for various appearances.

American Pageants judge their title holders based off of community service and involvement and scholastic achievement.

https://www.americanpageants.org/

https://www.facebook.com/littlemissofamericapageant

https://www.instagram.com/littlemissofamerica_/