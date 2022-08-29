Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Florosophy is the featured Guest Chef’s for this month’s Kids Kit available at the downtown Champaign Farmers Market. We’re chatting about farming with kids, helping with kids kits and why Florosophy is so invested in being an active part of their community.

Ryan was an independent film producer before becoming a flower farmer: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2798507/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1 , Rebecca has visited 16 countries on 6 continents. Their kids had a TON of fun filming kids kits (Ari, their middle son, has every line from the video memorized and makes his parents act it out with him regularly now). Florosophy wants to someday operate a mobile flower market selling local blooms from farms all over Central Illinois!

Mediterranean Tomato Toast – available first come first serve at the Downtown Champaign Farmers Market Tuesday August 30th from 3pm until we run out or 6pm.

