Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Recipe ideas with Lisa Lewey Shields!

RECIPES:

Marinade for Shrimp Skewers

3 TBS extra virgin oil

6 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp grated lime zest

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground ginger

½ ground cumin

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper or less

For the shrimp

1 ½ pounds extra large (21-25 per pound) peeled and deveined

½ tsp sugar

1 TBS minced fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

Whisk all ingredients for marinade.

Pat shrimp dry. Marinate shrimp for 30 mins.

Clean and oil cooking grate. Thread shrimp tightly onto four metal skewers, about 12 shrimp per skewer, alternating direction of head and tails.

Sprinkle 1 side of skewered shrimp with sugar. Place shrimp sugar side down on grill (hotter side if charcoal) Cook (covered if gas) without moving them until charred on firswt side, 3 mins.

Flip and move to cooler side or turn off burners and cook, covered until shrimp are opaque throughout 1-2 mins.

Using tongs, slide shrimp off skewers onto serving plate or platter and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

Can also use this marinade for scallops, salmon and or a firm meaty fish such as swordfish

Grilled Scallops and Zucchini Basil Vinaigrette

1 ½ pounds large sea scallops, tendons removed

¾ cup Basil Leaves

2 TBS minced chives

1 Tsp white wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves chopped

1 ¾ tsp sugar

Salt and Pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 zucchini – halved lengthwise and sliced ¾ inch thick

1 TBS all-purpose flour

1 tsp cornstarch

Place scallops in rimmed baking sheet lined with clean kitchen towel. Place second clean kitchen towel on top of scallops and press gently on towel to blot liquid. Let scallops sit at room temp, with towel for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, pulse basil, chives, vinegar, garlic, ¾ tsp sugar, ¾ tsp salt, and ¼ tsp pepper in food processor until roughly chopped, about 5 pulses. With processor running, slowly drizzle in 6 Tablespoons oil and process until emulsified about 30 seconds scraping down the sides of bowl. Measure out and reserve 2 Tablespoons vinaigrette in large bowl. Set aside remaining vinaigrette for serving. Toss zucchini with reserved 2 Tablespoons of vinaigrette. Then thread onto two 12-i8nch metal skewers or place onto edged pan sheet pan.

With scallops on flat work surface, thread on double skewers so the flat sides will directly touch grill grate, 4 to 6 scallops per double skewers. Return skewered scallops to towel-lined sheet and refrigerate, cover with second towel, while prepping grill.

Whisk remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining 1 teaspoon sugar, flour and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Remove towels from scallops. Brush both sides of scallops with this oil mixture and season with salt and pepper.

Clean cooking grate, then repeatedly brush grate with well-oiled paper towels until grate i8s black and glossy, 5-10 times. Place scallops and zucchini on grill. Cook, covered, without moving them, until lightly browned and scallops sides are firm and centers are opaque, 2-4 mins. Using tongs, slide zucchini and scallops off skewers onto serving plates or platter. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.

Can also be cooked in oven or air fryer.