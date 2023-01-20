Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Toastmasters is a Communications and Leadership Program

Presentation skills and leadership opportunities are the core of the program.

Members and Guests find the variety of presentations, the evaluation elements of the meetings and great camaraderie appealing. A diverse membership of students, local business people and retirees provide variety to the group. The opportunity to stand up and speak to a kindly and supportive group makes overcoming fear much easier.

Toastmaster meeting help people improve listening, evaluating and speaking skills.

People want to know what meetings are like! Best way is to attend, meet members and experience the standard Toastmaster meeting with the McKinley flair. 16,000 clubs worldwide, each with their own unique character, have meetings with the standard roles. McKinley highlights stage presence, MC’ing skills, in-depth evaluations of presentations and a unique mix of interesting agenda roles.

We help people overcome the fear of speaking in public, organize their speeches, learn to listen better, present & receive awards, learn lectern etiquette, read aloud in front of audiences and polish their professional performances.

McKinley Toastmasters is a hybrid meeting like many these days. We however, our live meetings are fast paced, fun, educational, not to mention a great social activity. Our diverse membership makes our club a unique meeting of minds, skills and presentations.

McKinley is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and will close out that year with an open house on January 25th at the Champaign Public Library in Room C. Meeting starts promptly at 6:30pm, will be hybrid and will demonstrate a “typical” Toastmasters meeting. And, “typical” we are not! But we will present the basic elements of the Toastmasters program and a few of our own special roles.

Due to our limited seating in Room C, we would appreciate an RSVP through our club website “Contact Us” button or an email to:

contact-467@toastmastersclubs.org

https://mckinley.toastmastersclubs.org/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mckinleytoastmasters