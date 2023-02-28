Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

LIFT is a regional innovation and technology center located in Mattoon. We can serve up to 28 different school districts in central Illinois. We offer advanced programming in 7 different pathways with a menu of courses for students to choose from. Most courses end with industry credential, certification, dual credit, and workplace experience.

We have registration going on now for interested students and an open house on March 9th for current and prospective students and their families to come and visit.

McLain Schaefer – LIFT Director

Mattoon CUSD#2

121 S. 17th Street

Mattoon, IL 61938