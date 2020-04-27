Mattoon Chamber reaching out to area businesses like never before

Thanks to the shelter in placer order in effect for Illinois due to COVID-19, many business owners are looking for ways to continue connecting with customers and bringing in revenue. For those in Mattoon, the Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to help these businesses like never before.

Ed Dowd joined us via Zoom to share how the Mattoon Chamber is helping secure grant and loan help for local companies. He also offers several helpful tips for any business looking to make the most out of a difficult situation.