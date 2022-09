Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for the largest networking event in East Central Illinois as the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo. They will have close to 100 vendors participating and are expecting upwards of 3,000 people attend.

Along with teh Expo, we will be having a grand opening of the Mattoon Community Dog Park on October 8th 11 am off of Shelby Avenue in Mattoon.

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce

1518 Broadway Avenue MAttoon Il

http://www.mattoonchamber.com