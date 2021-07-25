Mason Jar Summer Salsas | Cooking Up A Storm with Meteorologist Jacob Dickey

Summer Salsa is a delicious snack. But these salsas aren’t your usual salsa. They are made in a mason jar, fruit based and can pair with many different meals.

Pairs With: Here’s a list of suggestions that you can pair these salsas with.

– Pizza

– BBQ

– Tacos

– Shredded Caramelized Chicken/Pork

– Sandwiches

– Chips and Dip

In addition, you can always add some of your own fruit/veggies to them, including but not limited to Mango, Avocado, Garlic and more. Be creative and test it out!

Watermelon Salsa

Ingredients:

1 c Diced Watermelon

1/2 c Diced Cucumbers

1/2 c Diced Red Onions

1/2 c Diced Peppers (any or several colors)

1/2 c Roma Tomatoes

handful of Chopped Cilantro

1 Chopped Jalepeno

Squirt of lime juice

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Place all prepared ingredients in Mason Jar, shake well.

Tips: The ingredients list measurements are suggested. You can vary it as long as you can fit it in your quart mason jar. In addition, the salsa will last at least several days thanks to the citrus. It will sit in juice at the bottom, so make sure to strain your salsa before you serve/eat it.

Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

1 c Diced Pineapple

1 c Diced Cucumber

1 c Diced Red Onion

handful of Chopped Cilantro

Squirt of Lime Juice

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Place all prepared ingredients in Mason Jar, shake well.

Tips: The ingredients list measurements are suggested. You can vary it as long as you can fit it in your quart mason jar. In addition, the salsa will last at least several days thanks to the citrus. It will sit in juice at the bottom, so make sure to strain your salsa before you serve/eat it.

Follow Meteorologist Jacob Dickey on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more!