Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Martinelli’s Market, local deli and specialty grocery store, is excited to announce the launch of their brunch menu, move to 7 days a week open, and latest new dish – Roasted Butternut Squash Farro Salad. This month, Martinelli’s is our Kids Kits partner and Chef Garron and aspiring Martenilli’s junior chefs star in a short video on how to make the classic French summer dish: Ratatouille!

The Land Connection will hand out (for free!) 60 kits for families to make their own Ratatouille this Tuesday August 29th at the Champaign Farmers Market located at Neil Street parking lot Downtown Champaign. Kids Kits starts at 3pm and runs until the last kit is handed out!

Kids Kits | Tuesday August 29th @ Champaign Farmers Market 3-6pm, or until all kits are distributed!

Martinelli’s Market – 500C N Walnut St, Champaign, IL 61820

Now open 7 days a week!

New brunch menu!