Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

In 2016 Connie Gyorr lost her 20 year old daughter, Marisa, to an accidental overdose. Since then Connie and her family have worked towards education and awareness for parents and youth about the dangers and misconceptions of drugs, vaping and alcohol abuse. This led to the founding of Marisa’s Purpose Faith, Hope and Love.

Here’s more from Connie:

Every year thousands of children experiment with drugs that they know nothing about. We try to educate as many students as possible about the dangers of alcohol and drugs. We want to empower students to make better life-changing decisions.

Our mission is to “Remove the stigma of addictions and educate students, families and communities about the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse.”

We help to educate youth and parents about substance abuse, vaping and alcohol. We try to help people that are struggling and give them resources to get help.

We host a 5k race and 11.5 mile bike ride in Allerton Park to raise awareness and funds. We use the funds to bring in speakers to talk to the students of Piatt County, We also host a parent presentation in the evening to help educate parents and caregivers on the dangers and mis conceptions of drug and alcohol abuse.

This year we have speakers Nadine Machkovech and Anthony Alverado with “We All Rise Together”.

PREVENTION EDUCATION ON SUBSTANCE USE AND MENTAL HEALTH

Tuesday February 28th at 6:15 – 7:30 PM Monticello High School – Sievers Center

We are offering free child care and pizza.

“Hidden In Plain Sight” is a replica of a teens bedroom set up. A walk-thru experience for parents and caregivers. Would you see sign of alcohol or drug use in your home?

Tuesday-February 28th the event starts at 6:30pm

Marisa’s Purpose is partnering with Piatt County Mental Health Center, in organizing a parent presentation that would last around 45-60 mins. At the Seever’s Center, we will provide childcare and pizza. Also we will have a replica teen bedroom set up for parents to walk through to discover where teens could be hiding things from them. In Plain Sight is sponsored by “Operation Hope”

Marisa’s Purpose Faith, Hope and Love

362 E. 1400 North Road

Monticello, IL. 61856

http://marisaspurpose.org