Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

People find it interesting that we make many kinds of gluten free (GF) products, and that our products break the GF stereotypes for taste. They’re happy to see thatcher bringing business back into Lincoln Square Mall, too

People should know that our bakery is the area’s only dedicated gluten free bakery, so there is no risk of cross contamination like in traditional bakeries around town. We offer special order cakes for parties & weddings. Will be at the Inspire Your wedding showcase in Champaign in March. We offer specialties like king cakes coming out next week, and other hard-to-find GF specialties. We havd products available at Pekara and Caffe Paradiso. We offer quite a few GF and Dairy Free products, as we as GF vegan cinnamon rolls & chocolate chip cookies.

We are the area’s only dedicated GF bakery– celiac safe. We source our ingredients very carefully.

Be on the look out for king cakes to appear up through mardi gras, and valentine’s treats this month– especially our “box of chocolates” cupcake packs.

RegCakes Gluten Free Bakery

217-417-8577

Lincoln Square Mall

300 south Broadway

Suite 142

Urbana IL 61801