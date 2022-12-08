Clinton, Ill. (WCIA)

Country Junction is your one stop destination this holiday season for home decorating, gift giving and boutique shopping. We have been in business for 30 years. Capturing the latest trends our 8,700 sq. foot showroom is brimming with inspiration for everyone of all ages.

We love what we do and are always eager to share our evolving collection with our customers. During the holiday season, we like to help customers avoid the hassle of gift-giving stress. Our talented team can help make the holidays fun by assisting customers & handpicking the perfect gifts for those on their lists.

Country Junction can help with everyone’s gift giving needs for all ages. Plus, the Boutique has all the latest styles from small -3XL, and boots to hats to sweaters & jeans. And we can’t forget about our Children’s Corner. There are toy picks from newborn to tween! And our kitchen section has some of the yummiest dips & mixes to make your holiday parties a breeze!

The store is designed in themed settings. We use unique industrial & antique furniture to display our goods on. There are over 30 old wooden spools stacked around the store to add another element of decorating. Everyone who walks through our doors asks about them or our huge antique sales counter! you will too!

We will be hosting our annual “UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER” Day on Saturday, December 10th. 10am-5pm. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater to Country Junction and get 20% off your entire Boutique purchase. Customers love this event!! We sample our famous slushy drink mixes & warm cider too! It’s just a great way for everyone to destress a little from the holiday season and be silly! We get carloads of girlfriends & family members out for a day of fun!

Country Junction

1447 route 54 west

Clinton, IL 61727