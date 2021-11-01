Make the most of your next special occasion with Burr Berry Farm Luxury Picnics

Beth Burr of Burr Berry Farm shares the details on her luxury pop-up picnic service.

More from Beth Burr:

Burr Farm, south of Philo, has been in the family for over 150 years. My husband and I got a piece of the land that is now Burr Berry Farm. We have planted kiwi berries, fruit, and nut trees and are working on some other things. I make small batch 100% pure cooking extracts with the things grown on the farm…

I want to have a store front in the future. In the meantime, Burr Berry Farm started the luxury picnic service in June 2021. We bring luxury picnics to you.









Q. How do I book?

A. Message us on Facebook or Instagram or send an email to burrberryfarm217@gmail.com. Tell us what your ideas are. A date, time, and location for your picnic. We bring the picnic to you. A park, winery, wedding reception, hotel, Airbnb , your back yard, truck bed, living room, we can set up just about anywhere. Let Burr Berry Farm create an experience for you. It’s all in the details! Think of us for a birthday, anniversary, wedding proposal, valentines date, girls night, guys night, for the gang, baby shower, engagement, friendsgiving, graduation, or any occasion. Prices range from $75 to $175 for a two hour rental.