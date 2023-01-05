Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for the 7th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week happening January 27–February 4, 2023. Joining us today from Maize is Armando Sandoval who is cooking birria tacos.

This nine-day celebration features our diverse and award-winning culinary scene with Filipino, Indian, Cambodian, Thai, Laos, Mexican, Caribbean, Italian, Zambian, Vegetarian, Vegan, soul food, farm-to-table, and standard American fare. Stay tuned for a list of this year’s participating restaurants. Menus will be available this month.

Get more details at www.ccrestaurantweek.org.

FIND A RESTAURANT — Search our restaurants below and check out their menus (available early January). DINE-IN or TAKE OUT — Make your reservations early or get out anytime during a restaurant’s open hours from January 27–February 4, 2023. Want to eat at home? Check for the restaurants offering takeout options! SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE — Share your pictures and experience with #CCRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to your Champaign County area restaurant of choice EAT OUT OFTEN — With so many restaurants in our community, you can broaden your horizons and find many new favorites. TIP GENEROUSLY — Our hospitality industry works hard every day. Please tip the staff who are working hard during these challenging times. BE KIND!



