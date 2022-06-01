Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)



A flavorful experience for the whole family!

Mahomet is proud to present the 2nd annual Mahomet Soda Festival! This event is sure to bring people together with good music, good food and a large variety of crazy soda flavors.

Make your way to historic downtown Mahomet to enjoy soda from classic, family-owned bottlers from all over the country. Sample endless options from hot ginger ale to Zombie Brain. Once you find the soda you like best, purchase your favorites to take home and enjoy. With family friendly games, local food and live music it is sure to be a day you’ll remember!

Stop by Saturday, June 4th, 2022 from 10am – 7pm

Entry to the event is free! Tasting tickets and unlimited tasting wristbands will be available to purchase on site, online or in office.

Soda Tasting

This is your chance to taste all the soda you want! We have over 100 different sodas from all over the United States. Tasting booths will be set up along Main St. There will be two tents for purchasing tickets or wristbands: Elm & Main and Lombard & Main. Ticket pricing is $5 for 9 tasting tickets, $25 for an unlimited tasting wristband and souvenir glass, $50 for two unlimited wristbands, 18 tasting tickets and two souvenir glasses. If you purchase your wristband PRIOR to the event you will have express check-in, with no wait in line.

FREE ILLINI AUTOGRAPH SIGNING

Come out to Mahomet 2022 Soda Fest and meet Art Sitkowski & Dain Dainja! Saturday, June 4th from 12pm-2pm Art will be signing FREE autographs (limit one per person). From 2pm-4pm Dain will be signing FREE autographs (limit one per person). Pictures will be available by request at no charge. This will be set up in the green space on Main St. across from the township building. Sponsored by

The Hobnob String Band

The Hobnob String Band is an acoustic musical group steeped in the traditions of American music from old time to bluegrass to blues, while traveling down the unpaved uncharted road of the ever evolving world of music in the 21st century. Hobnob String Band features Samuel Payne on guitar and mandolin, Cody Jensen on guitar and mandolin, Charlie Harris on bass, Dan Andree on fiddle, and everyone on vocals!

THE BASHFUL YOUNGENS

The Bashful Youngens are an Americana duo based in Champaign, IL. Formed in 2015, by musicians Carrie Chandler and Aaron Short, the group is the product of years of friendship, proving a seamless transition to bandmates. The result is a unique sound, falling somewhere between modern folk and alt-country.

Kids Area

A variety of kid’s bounce houses, obstacle courses, and games FREE of charge to all children the day of the event.

Trackless Train

Take a trackless train ride through historic downtown Mahomet on the Miracle Express, a FREE fun family experience for all ages.

Have questions? Contact the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce at

(217) 586-3165.

Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce

401 W Oak Mahomet, IL 61853