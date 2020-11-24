Mahomet Village Christmas 2020: Zoom with Santa, decorate gingerbread houses and more

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
Mahomet Village Christmas is back!
Kick-off this year’s event on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6pm with the lighting of Winter Wonderland in downtown Mahomet.
Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Walter Pierce, Executive Director of the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce.
Festivities include:
- lighted trees in the Green Space downtown
- a Santa Parade
- Zoom calls with Santa
- a gingerbread house competition
- and Drive-Thru Santa visits
For details on joining the fun, you can visit the Mahomet Village Christmas website HERE.