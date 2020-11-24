Mahomet Village Christmas 2020: Zoom with Santa, decorate gingerbread houses and more

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Mahomet Village Christmas is back!

Kick-off this year’s event on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6pm with the lighting of Winter Wonderland in downtown Mahomet.

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Walter Pierce, Executive Director of the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce.

Festivities include:

lighted trees in the Green Space downtown a Santa Parade Zoom calls with Santa a gingerbread house competition and Drive-Thru Santa visits

For details on joining the fun, you can visit the Mahomet Village Christmas website HERE.