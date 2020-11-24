Mahomet Village Christmas 2020: Zoom with Santa, decorate gingerbread houses and more

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Mahomet Village Christmas is back!

Kick-off this year’s event on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6pm with the lighting of Winter Wonderland in downtown Mahomet.

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Walter Pierce, Executive Director of the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce.

Festivities include:

  1. lighted trees in the Green Space downtown
  2. a Santa Parade
  3. Zoom calls with Santa
  4. a gingerbread house competition
  5. and Drive-Thru Santa visits

For details on joining the fun, you can visit the Mahomet Village Christmas website HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon