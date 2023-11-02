Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

The Living Flag is a musical tribute to military veterans and their families.

Performances are November 3, 7pm; November 4, 2pm & 7pm; November 5, 5pm at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Wood Rd., Mahomet, IL.

This year’s guest speaker is Brian Zeifang, Marine veteran and Executive Director of Jesus Is Way Ministry.

There is no charge and refreshments will be served following the program.

A freewill offering will be taken with proceeds going to Moraine View R&R Retreat.