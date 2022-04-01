Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Marriage of Figaro will be at Krannert Center April 5, 7, 9.

We are all students, led by faculty, performing at the highest levels of artistry in opera and musical theatre, with productions designed and made at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Hundreds of people are involved in producing each show, from orchestra members to ushers to wig and makeup specialists to singers and beyond.

Lyric Theatre @ Illinois