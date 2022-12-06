Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Cunningham is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic interventions to more than 800 youth, adults and families this year through programs: residential treatment, three special education programs, community-based services.

Cunningham is not just a children’s home anymore!

Most of our growth in the last few years has been in our community based services – we serve nine counties in East Central Illinois.

It’s almost like we are taking our “expertise of providing trauma informed care” at 1301 N. Cunningham Ave. and we are working with youth and families in our communities who are experiencing difficult life situations.



We will have a stop where there is a choir, serving up free hot cider and cocoa from our Cup of Hope (on campus) coffee shop where our youth receive awesome vocational skills.

Also, a Live Nativity is a part of the drive through event.

Suggested car donation- $5