Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lou Dibello had been in the hospital since Easter and was recently released. An infection had him in the ICU fighting for his life. The infection caused many health issues that will require much in-home care and continuing doctor visits. With the large amount of doctor bills, continuing care costs and loss of income from work, Lou and his family are in need of our help!

We will be throwing a party and fundraiser for Lou on August 6th from 2-6pm at The Venue CU. There will be food, drinks and plenty of great music. We hope you will join us in supporting a man who has had a great impact in our community for so many years!