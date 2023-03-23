Sadorus, Ill. (WCIA)

At Walls 4 Paws Animal rescue their mission is simple, they care about the animals first, and their organization second.

They specialize in taking in cats & dogs, getting them the help they need, then finding them good homes.

We help people find their furry partners! Most often people ask us what it takes to do it, as well as if the day to day is hard. People should know that it’s easier to help these animals than it is to sit back and watch as they are mistreated on a daily basis. Our goal is to make sure these animals don’t end up on the street, or worse, in the hands of animal control.

Walls For Paws Animal Rescue

Business/Organization Phone

(217)-841-7864

