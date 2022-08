Loda, Ill. (WCIA)

We are bringing awareness and raising funds for Huntington’s Disease today with Samantha Cox.



Huntington’s Disease Charity Event on Saturday September 10th At Lakeview Country Club, in Loda, IL.

Team Hope walk at 8am

A golf outing at 10am

Charity Dinner at 5:30. (Cocktail Hour 4:30-5:30)

Silent Auction

Team Hope Huntington’s Disease Charity Event

Lakeview Country Club

147 E. 200N. Rd.

Loda, IL 60948

http://www.hdsa.org/thwloda