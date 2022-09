Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The High School of St. Thomas More’s, Brenden Damore, is stepping up to the plate to make a difference in our community through Baseball Gear for Good. CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian gets to know a bit about his initiative and how others can get involved. If you have old baseball gear sitting around, you can connect with Brenden to donate at baseballgearforgood@gmail.com.