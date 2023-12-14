URBANA, Ill (WCIA) – Teresa Ellis is a creative entrepreneur and founder of the rising photo brand, Midwestcapades. Her style takes you deep into the pensive details of nature and exposes the eye to a perspective of curiosity and discovery. She travels across Central Illinois taking photos on her hikes and adventures where she captures the essence of the Midwest. I asked her to tell me a bit about her philosophy of taking pictures.

“I try and get out of thinking mode. So if I’m worried about my settings or concerned about my equipment, or if I’ve gone out to find something really specific, like for the business end of things –‘I need to have a photo of ‘X’ because people have been asking about it’ — Those all result in really terrible photos for me. They’re all very dead. And I think that it loses the natural creativity.” Says Ellis.

Midwestcapades began as an Instagram account before Ellis ever envisioned turning it into a business. “I was just walking once in nature with my phone. I’d want some like alone time and some time to process some things or just like a break from life, especially during the pandemic. On those walks, I would always come back with loads of pictures and there’d be some small things, like thorns growing out of a tree, or a mushroom I’d never seen before, or a dead leaf that just had a really gorgeous shape to it.”

At home, Teresa would find herself at home “doomscrolling” on her phone during some really stressful times in her life. But when she started looking through the photos from her hikes, something interesting started to happen, these photos began to have a therapeutic effect on her. “It made me feel so much better during a time when I really felt horrible,” says Ellis.

She started to research and discovered that studies have been done that found looking at pictures of nature, specifically the color green, had direct impact on the people looking at them, “their heart rate changed, the pace of their breathing changed, cortisol levels you know, decrease a handful of other things,” says Ellis.

In response, Teresa began to take the photos from her phone and print them. She set them around her home so she could see them which started to have a positive impact on her life. Eventually, it occurred to her that these photos might help other people.

Teresa started selling a handful of prints, and eventually expanded her vision and opened up booths at local markets and eventually started traveling across the Midwest. Today, Midwestcapades is also an online shop where you can purchase Teresa’s photos and experience their impact in your own home.

Teresa offered some perspective on how to approach taking photographs in the wintertime.

What To Look For:

“The first thing you have to do is notice if you’re coming to winter photography with some kind of preconceived notion of, ‘it’s it’s going to be bad. There’s nothing out there.’ My process almost always starts with I’m just going to go for a hike period. And then the photos ‘happen’.”

Lighting:

“ Here’s the silver lining of shooting in the winter. The trees do not have leaves on them. That means there’s a whole lot more light. Interesting to play with. And especially right now, it’s getting kind of close to the winter solstice. The sun is really low in the sky, no matter what time of day. So you’re dealing less with, the super harsh noontime light. You’ve got some more flexibility. It kind of feels like late afternoon. It’s a good time to play with black and white.”

Look For Textures

“If you can ever catch a bit of snow, that’s always very interesting, like little bits of melting snow and ice. […] I start to see patterns and things that are a little bit to one side or the other of the snow. “

Nature Looks Different in the Winter

“Winter is a phenomenal time to really study what things look like when they are dormant. You see flowers now turn into these delightful little poofs. And they stay that way all winter. Cattails are a lot of fun in the winter because they kind of maintain their shape, and then they’re also really dried out. So you can kind of play with them.”

Go Outside

“The hardest part is getting out the door. You actually have to make the trip. “

Teresa encourages people to pick a place, go to it, but go there for yourself, not to take pictures necessarily, even though you’re going to take pictures, go there for yourself, try to have a good experience and then let the pictures come to you and look for something that catches your eye that might be unique, that might look different.

You can view Teresa’s prints and purchase them on her website, including some of the photos she took during our segment. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram where she posts her photos as well as information on upcoming markets and events she will be selling at.