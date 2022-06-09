Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Summer Rock ‘n Roll Camp. Sound, compose, produce, and perform like a Rock Star!
With the help of 25 musicians with years of studio and live performance experiences, you will enjoy a week full of learning and fun. If you play guitar, bass, drums, or can sing, we’ll develop your skills and talent for your First Gig!
Champaign at Parkland College
June 6-10
First Gig Rock N’ Roll Camp for Kids – Champaign is June 6-11 at Parkland College for kids ages 10-17. Register at here.
They get assigned to a band with a dedicated leader for a full week of rehearsals, private instruction on their instrument, a demo recording of their band, a camp t-shirt, band leader concerts and guest speakers in the industry, and we feed ’em lunch every day!
The week ends with a HUGE concert at City Center in Champaign where the kids demonstrate all of their hard work. It’s a life-changing camp. Let’s rock!!
1st Gig Rock Camp for Kids
Reverb Recording camp
Girls Rock CU
Danville Area Community College
June 20-24 – DACC:
1st Gig Rock Camp for Kids
Producer Camp
DJ Camp
Beginning Guitar Camp
Decatur at Millikin University
July 18th-22nd – Milikin Decatur:
Musical Theater Camp
Singing camps
Recording camps
Concert Band Camps
Production Camps
Piano Camp
Jazz Camps
CU Bands and fans
Register at www.firstgigrockcamp.com
Local Music round-up:
Saturday, June 11th
Decadents
Champaign Streetfest
Downtown Champaign, 5pm
Friday, June 17
Dalton Halls Band
RoseBowl Tavern
Urbana, IL 8pm
Saturday, June 18
Leonid & Friends
Devon Amphitheater
Decatur, IL 7pm
Said Echo,Free Range Youth,Marble teeth and Jeremy Todd
Bargenta
Argenta, IL 7:30pm
Sat June 24th
Garret Biggs
Turtle Rub Golf Course
Danville, IL 7pm
July 1st
Chicago Farmer
Rosebowl Tavern
Urbana, IL 7:30pm
July 2nd
Hairball
Devon Amphitheater
Decatur, IL 7pm
July 3rd Fireworks at Turtle Run
90’s Daughter
Danville, IL 7pm