Summer Rock ‘n Roll Camp. Sound, compose, produce, and perform like a Rock Star!

With the help of 25 musicians with years of studio and live performance experiences, you will enjoy a week full of learning and fun. If you play guitar, bass, drums, or can sing, we’ll develop your skills and talent for your First Gig!

Champaign at Parkland College

June 6-10

First Gig Rock N’ Roll Camp for Kids – Champaign is June 6-11 at Parkland College for kids ages 10-17. Register at here.

They get assigned to a band with a dedicated leader for a full week of rehearsals, private instruction on their instrument, a demo recording of their band, a camp t-shirt, band leader concerts and guest speakers in the industry, and we feed ’em lunch every day!

The week ends with a HUGE concert at City Center in Champaign where the kids demonstrate all of their hard work. It’s a life-changing camp. Let’s rock!!

Parkland:

1st Gig Rock Camp for Kids

Reverb Recording camp

Girls Rock CU

Danville Area Community College

June 20-24 – DACC:

1st Gig Rock Camp for Kids

Producer Camp

DJ Camp

Beginning Guitar Camp

Decatur at Millikin University

July 18th-22nd – Milikin Decatur:

Musical Theater Camp

Singing camps

Recording camps

Concert Band Camps

Production Camps

Piano Camp

Jazz Camps

CU Bands and fans

Register at www.firstgigrockcamp.com

Local Music round-up:

Saturday, June 11th

Decadents

Champaign Streetfest

Downtown Champaign, 5pm

Friday, June 17

Dalton Halls Band

RoseBowl Tavern

Urbana, IL 8pm

Saturday, June 18

Leonid & Friends

Devon Amphitheater

Decatur, IL 7pm

Said Echo,Free Range Youth,Marble teeth and Jeremy Todd

Bargenta

Argenta, IL 7:30pm

Sat June 24th

Garret Biggs

Turtle Rub Golf Course

Danville, IL 7pm

July 1st

Chicago Farmer

Rosebowl Tavern

Urbana, IL 7:30pm

July 2nd

Hairball

Devon Amphitheater

Decatur, IL 7pm

July 3rd Fireworks at Turtle Run

90’s Daughter

Danville, IL 7pm