Local business owners donate labor & materials to renovate barn at Monticello non-profit

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

A barn at a Monticello non-profit is getting a facelift thanks to donations from two Central Illinois business owners.

Richards Building Supply in Champaign is donating materials and Rector Construction is providing labor.

It’s for Hope Lives Youth Ranch, a non-profit that uses horses to help kids recover from adverse childhood experiences.

Rector Construction’s CEO, Kyle Kirchhoefer, says he was determined to help after learning about the ranch through a WCIA story.

That story featured a blind horse named Winston, who was in need of eye surgery.

Veterinarians removed his right eye last week. He is expected to make a speedy recovery.

The barn should be completed within the next week.

