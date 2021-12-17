Local band, X-Krush, celebrates 25 years of great music in central Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

X-Krush is entering their 25th anniversary next year as a band!

Join them in celebrating the new year on New Years Eve at the Axe Bar in downtown Champaign starting at 9pm.

Other shows:

Sliderz Bar & Grill in Long Creek, Illinois on Jan 22 at 9pm

While they may be slowing down for winter, they’re preparing for a busy spring, summer, and fall! Lots of dates for festivals and events have already signed on to be a part of their 25th anniversary.

Visit their website xkrush.com or facebook as they announce dates.