Philo, Ill. (WCIA)

An author born and raised in Philo, IL, is inspiring the next generation of readers, writers, and dreamers. From the small town of Philo to the big city of LA, Kate Causey is back home launching her children’s book “Pizzarella,” a whimsical tale that’s not only for young minds but also those young at heart.

Kate Causey’s journey into the world of storytelling began right here in Central Illinois. Growing up in Philo, she discovered her love for crafting tales that transport readers to magical realms. Now, with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude for her roots, Kate is returning to her hometown to launch “Pizzarella.”

The story itself is a blend of whimsy and humor. With numerous references to Italian foods, including character names and Pizzarella’s unforgettable salami slippers, the book takes readers on a culinary adventure. In a unique twist, Pizzarella is visited not by a fairy godmother but by the fairy godfather, paying homage to the legendary Marlon Brando character from a classic movie.

Launching “Pizzarella” in the Champaign area holds a special significance for Kate. Philo is not just where she was born and raised; it’s where she first discovered her passion for storytelling. By bringing her book back to the community that shaped her dreams, Kate hopes to inspire local kids to embark on their own creative journeys.

For those eager to join the magical world of “Pizzarella,” the book is available on Kate’s website, http://www.kcdarling.com or follow the journey on Instagram at https://instagram.com/apizzarellastory.