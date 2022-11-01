Homer, Ill. (WCIA)

Local Author Book Fair Event, Saturday, November 5th, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Homer Community Building, in Homer, IL

The Friends of the Homer Community Library is excited to announce their first Local Author Book Fair to celebrate local authors and illustrators from the community. Come out to meet & greet these talented folks, buy some new books and have them signed. What a great way to get a head start on your holiday shopping or find a treasure to curl up with!

The event will feature a showcase of non-traditional library materials, library card registration, beautiful new bookmarks & browsing bags, and other library highlights. There will also be a prize drawing, children’s activities, a deviously good magician, and a balloon twisting/face painting entertainer. Refreshments will be available, and The Heritage Hawk will be strolling around the book fair for your amusement!

We are so fortunate to have this many gifted and accomplished members of the community that are sharing their books and journey to publication with us.

Featured Authors and Illustrators:

Leanne Lucas – Contemporary Mystery Fiction for Children, Historical Christian Fiction for Children

Raymond K. Cunningham, Jr. – Non-fiction

Janet Hall – Children’s Book with Rhyme

Jean Forsythe – Children’s Books, Adult Inspirational

Amy Markstahler – Young Adult Romance, Young Adult Suspense

Susan Furlong – Psychological Suspense

Vivian Brown – Children’s Books

Fred Olds – Children’s Books, Read Aloud Stories, Adult Murder Mysteries

Sam Hintz – Children’s Books

C. C. Wills – Fiction & Non-fiction

Dr. David Fletcher – Sports History

Alvin Decker – Fiction

If you have any questions or would like more information please contact: Cindy Happ, Email: libraryfriends00@gmail.com, or

Homer Community Library, Library Director Christine Cunningham, 217-896-2121, Email: homerlibrarian@gmail.com

We are invested in promoting the Homer Library, providing volunteers for its programs, literacy, and supporting our wonderful local talented community of authors & illustrators.

Our event will be held Saturday, November 5th, from 9am to 12noon. We are inviting the public to this free event to browse or buy books, and visit with our community members. We will have activities and entertainment for children of all ages. Our library will highlight non-traditional items available to check out. If you haven’t registered for a library card, and want to know more about what a library can do for you, this is the place to be!

Friends of the Homer Community Library

500 E. 2nd St.

Homer, IL 61849