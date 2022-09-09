Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Series Title:

Living Well with Diabetes

Why it Matters Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates:

• Around 1 in 10 adults in Illinois have diabetes

• Around 1 in 3 adults nationally have prediabetes

Diabetes and prediabetes are marked by high levels of a sugar, called glucose, in the blood. This high blood sugar can lead to damage to body parts and organs over time.

There are unchangeable risk factors, like family history and age. There are controllable risk factors, like food choices, movement and fitness, use of medications, and stress management.

Series Details Mini virtual lunch ‘n learn support group set over 6 weeks. Health professionals from area partners will guest-speak.

The 30-minute support group will feature a short lesson on the week’s topic and time for questions.

Topics will cover food choices for diabetes care, as well as non-food care, such as movement, mental health, and medications.

Attendees will have access to a private online board to post successes, challenges, and questions.

Learn more HERE.