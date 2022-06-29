Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Lexi Finke is the face behind all the recipes you see on the @LiveHealthywithLexi social media pages. Lexi’s goal is to change your perspective on healthy living to show that it can be fun and enjoyable.
Watermelon Summer Salad:
Ingredients:
-2 cups watermelon, cubed or balled
-1/3 cup crumbled feta (or vegan feta)
-1 or 2 tbsp olive oil
-1/2 tbsp lemon zest
-1 tbsp lemon juice
-1/2 tbsp honey
-about 1/2 cup chopped basil
-1 mini cucumber, quartered
Instructions:
-Start by cubing or balling your watermelon. In a large salad bowl, add watermelon, chopped basil, and chopped cucumbers. Give it a toss to mix everything
-In a small jar or bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, and honey. Drizzle over the top of the salad and gently combine.
-Lastly, add crumbled feta to the top and more basil leaves for a garnish.