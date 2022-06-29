Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lexi Finke is the face behind all the recipes you see on the @LiveHealthywithLexi social media pages. Lexi’s goal is to change your perspective on healthy living to show that it can be fun and enjoyable.

Watermelon Summer Salad:

Ingredients:

-2 cups watermelon, cubed or balled

-1/3 cup crumbled feta (or vegan feta)

-1 or 2 tbsp olive oil

-1/2 tbsp lemon zest

-1 tbsp lemon juice

-1/2 tbsp honey

-about 1/2 cup chopped basil

-1 mini cucumber, quartered

Instructions:

-Start by cubing or balling your watermelon. In a large salad bowl, add watermelon, chopped basil, and chopped cucumbers. Give it a toss to mix everything

-In a small jar or bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, and honey. Drizzle over the top of the salad and gently combine.

-Lastly, add crumbled feta to the top and more basil leaves for a garnish.