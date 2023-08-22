Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Join soprano and this season’s Monarch event tour guide Ingrid Kammin, for an evening of some of the most beloved sounds of the Italian operatic and popular music canon. Ingrid will be joined by friends for an evening of beautiful serenades and delightful commentary. No need to Parlo Italiano, but please come with un buon appetito as you will surely have una bella notte!

Monarch Events Center in Monticello is wrapping up their world tour events this Thursday with “Little Italy.” Soprano Dr. Ingrid Kammin and Tenor Hector Camacho Salazar will be bringing some of the most beloved sounds of the Italian operatic and popular music canon, and Pan and Cake Catering will be providing an Italian meal that we get a sneak peak of today.

Monarch Events had a vision to open their doors not only to wedding couples and other special event clients, but also to the community. Monarch features gorgeous stained glass windows and beautiful handmade tables sourced from original building materials. While the Little Italy event is officially sold out, stay tuned on their website for future community event offerings.

Join us on August 24th at 6:30 to 8:30 PM for Little Italy at Monarch Events Center.

10% of ticket sales will be donated to the Monticello School Music Boosters.

